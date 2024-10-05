Change in operation of city buses catches passengers off-guard

October 5, 2024

Mysuru: KSRTC bus passengers had to face severe inconvenience, owing to lack of information over temporary changes in the operation of bus service on Thursday evening.

In view of the increase in traffic density in the heart of the city during illumination, as part of ongoing Dasara festivities, the KSRTC authorities have suspended the operation of buses from the City Bus Stand from 4 pm to 11 pm till Oct. 11.

Temporary bus stations have been set up at different places, with publicity made in this regard through a notice board in the bus stand and announcement over public address system.

The City Police have also installed direction boards at various roads, but several hundreds of passengers, who were unaware of the temporary arrangement, had to spend anxious moments.

The sales girls working in garment shops report for work early in the morning. In their hurry to reach the work place, they wouldn’t have noticed the direction boards. They came to know of the changes only after arriving at the bus stand in the evening.

Amid the surge in traffic density, they hastened towards the bus stand, but had the KSRTC and City Police authorities taken extensive publicity measures, the inconvenience faced by uninformed passengers could have been avoided, said some of the passengers, who were craning their neck, looking for the buses.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (Urban) H.T. Veeresh said, the one-way traffic rule will be in place around Palace, during the illumination of the roads. Besides, the traffic will be high, prompting us to make temporary arrangements for the operation of buses. Passengers should cooperate till Dasara is over, he said.

Temporary City Bus Stands (from 4 pm to 11 pm till October 11)

At Gandhi Square: For buses going towards KRS, Yelwal, Hootagalli, Belavadi, Koorgalli, Vijayanagar, Infosys, Metagalli, Srirangapatna, N.R. Mohalla, Udayagiri, Kesare, Siddalingapura and Naidu Nagar.

Near D. Banumaiah’s College: For buses going towards Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Ramakrishna Nagar, Bogadi, Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Srirampura, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and Kadakola.

On Mirza Road: For buses going towards Chamundi Hill, Police Layout, Alanahalli, Lalithadripura, Siddarthanagar, Mahadevapura and Bannur.