State says no to Kasturirangan Report; conveys to Centre

October 5, 2024

Bengaluru: In a significant reversal, the Karnataka Government, which had previously indicated a review of the Kasturirangan Report, officially rejected the Committee’s recommendations. The report focuses on safeguarding Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in the Western Ghats from environmental degradation.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil confirmed the decision. He noted that Legislators, cutting across party lines, were unified in their opposition to the report. The Centre had initially issued a draft notification in 2014, based on the Kasturirangan Report, identifying ESAs and suggesting protective measures. However, MLAs and MPs from Western Ghats districts — Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, and Uttara Kannada — strongly opposed its implementation, arguing it would negatively impact village residents in the region.

Notably, in August 2024, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, who chairs the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the issue, mentioned the report would be discussed in the Cabinet. Even the previous BJP Government under Basavaraj Bommai had opposed the report.

Decision conveyed to Centre: Karnataka’s decision was informed to the Centre. In a letter addressed to Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, N. Manjunath Prasad, outlined the State’s objections to the report. He also requested the Centre to withdraw the sixth notification issued by the Union Ministry on July 31.

Prasad stated that the report had designated 20,668 square kilometres of the Western Ghats as eco-sensitive, a move that would severely impact lakhs of residents in 1,499 villages across 33 taluks in 10 districts. He noted that both local people and their representatives have strongly opposed the report.

Furthermore, Prasad mentioned that the State had previously rejected the fourth and fifth notifications from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He added that a delegation led by the Chief Minister had met with the concerned Union Minister to highlight the hardships locals would face if the Kasturirangan Report was implemented.