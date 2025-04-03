Four killed as KSRTC bus hits SUV on Highway
Mandya:  Four persons including two women were killed on-the-spot, after a SUV they were travelling in, was allegedly hit by a KSRTC Airavata bus near Thoobinakere in the district this afternoon.

The deceased persons still remain to be identified. They were travelling towards Mysuru from Bengaluru, when the tragedy struck, it is said.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred as the car driver was allegedly confused over exiting from the main carriageway of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway towards by-pass road, but changed his mind at the last minute and made a bid to return to the main carriageway, only to be rear ended by the KSRTC bus.

As a result of the accident, the SUV was mangled beyond recognition, making it difficult to extricate the bodies from the vehicle.

The KSRTC bus passengers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, it is said.

Mandya Rural Police visited the spot and have registered a case.

