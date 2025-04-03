CM Siddu meets Gadkari: Seeks nod for Highway projects

April 3, 2025

Flyover at Manipal Hospital Junction and nine grade separators on Mysuru Outer Ring Road

New Delhi/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi yesterday and submitted a memorandum seeking approval for key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Karnataka’s social and economic development.

He also expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s support in expanding Karnataka’s National Highway network.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Karnataka’s Special Representative in New Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, Yelburga MLA and Siddaramaiah’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy and MLC K. Govindaraju.

With State highways witnessing traffic volumes exceeding 10,000 Passenger Car Units per day, the Karnataka government has urged the Centre to approve urgent projects to address congestion.

Key proposals

Flyover at Manipal Hospital Junction: The CM has proposed a flyover at the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway 275 and Outer Ring Road intersection near Kempegowda Circle (popularly known as Manipal Hospital Junction) to ease traffic snarls.

Grade separators on Mysuru Outer Ring Road: Nine grade separators have been proposed along NH 275-K (42.5 km Outer Ring Road) in Mysuru to streamline vehicular movement.

During peak hours, weekends and holidays, the Manipal Hospital Junction experiences severe congestion, with trucks, buses, cars, and two-wheelers jostling for space. Commuters often spend 30-45 minutes navigating the stretch. Traffic jams, already prevalent before the highway upgrade, have worsened following its expansion.

Several motorists have raised concerns over frequent vehicular pile-ups at the junction from all four sides.

Traffic congestion has become a routine issue, especially on weekends when highway traffic surges, leaving motorists stuck in long delays as they wait for the jam to clear.

Joint venture

Sources told Star of Mysore this morning that the flyover project was initially approved during the BJP Government’s tenure in Karnataka. The Congress Government is now carrying it forward, as the project requires joint execution by both the Central and State Governments.

While National Highway 275 falls under the Central Government’s jurisdiction, the linking roads towards Mysuru city are managed by the State Government. CM Siddaramaiah met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the project, sources added.

The NHAI had initially approved a Clover Leaf Interchange at the junction in 2019, but the plan was shelved due to high costs. In the 2024 State Budget, Siddaramaiah announced a flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway’s outskirts to decongest the area.

Before this, in November 2023, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had reviewed the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the flyover. The NHAI is also undertaking multiple projects along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, including the construction of Railway Under Bridges at Bidadi, Channapatna, Induvalu and Gowdahalli.

Additional developments include bus shelters, designated truck bays and service roads. According to an NHAI official, these projects are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Siddaramaiah has urged Nitin Gadkari to expedite approvals and instruct authorities to clear these proposals. He also acknowledged key projects already approved by the Centre and assured Karnataka’s commitment to enhancing National Highway connectivity.

During his Delhi visit, Siddaramaiah also inaugurated the newly built Karnataka Bhavan-1 in the presence of AICC President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers K.N. Rajanna and K.H. Muniyappa.