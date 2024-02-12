Central funds: BJP to counter Congress with factual details
News

Central funds: BJP to counter Congress with factual details

February 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State BJP’s core committee meeting, presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah, resolved to combat the Congress’ campaign against the Narendra Modi Government by providing comprehensive information on the allocation of Central funds to Karnataka.

Senior BJP leader and former National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi, stated that the meeting aimed to effectively counter Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government’s accusations of ‘injustice’ by the Centre. They plan to disseminate accurate facts to the public.

“We will refute the Congress Government’s unfounded allegations by presenting detailed information on the funds allocated during PM Modi’s tenure. This includes funds for railway projects, road construction and other welfare programmes,” Ravi said.

He highlighted that Karnataka received a total of Rs. 1.42 lakh crore from the Centre during the Manmohan Singh Government’s ten-year tenure. However, under PM Modi’s leadership, the State received Rs. 4.91 lakh crore. Despite this substantial increase, Ravi criticised the Congress Government’s attempt to sow discord among the populace.

“Siddaramaiah’s narrative of ‘injustice’ is an attempt to divert attention from his Government’s failures and an empty treasury. He is employing divisive tactics, fuelling ‘regional chauvinism’ to undermine national unity,”  he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching