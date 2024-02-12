Central funds: BJP to counter Congress with factual details

February 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State BJP’s core committee meeting, presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah, resolved to combat the Congress’ campaign against the Narendra Modi Government by providing comprehensive information on the allocation of Central funds to Karnataka.

Senior BJP leader and former National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi, stated that the meeting aimed to effectively counter Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government’s accusations of ‘injustice’ by the Centre. They plan to disseminate accurate facts to the public.

“We will refute the Congress Government’s unfounded allegations by presenting detailed information on the funds allocated during PM Modi’s tenure. This includes funds for railway projects, road construction and other welfare programmes,” Ravi said.

He highlighted that Karnataka received a total of Rs. 1.42 lakh crore from the Centre during the Manmohan Singh Government’s ten-year tenure. However, under PM Modi’s leadership, the State received Rs. 4.91 lakh crore. Despite this substantial increase, Ravi criticised the Congress Government’s attempt to sow discord among the populace.

“Siddaramaiah’s narrative of ‘injustice’ is an attempt to divert attention from his Government’s failures and an empty treasury. He is employing divisive tactics, fuelling ‘regional chauvinism’ to undermine national unity,” he added.