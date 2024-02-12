Union Home Minister asks BJP State unit to increase vote share by 10 percent

February 12, 2024

‘Prime Minister Modi’s popularity a winning formula; do not repeat mistakes that led to downfall of Congress-JD(S) coalition’

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the imperative for the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widespread popularity and convert it into an augmented vote share.

He asked the party workers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s hometown to secure victory in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections. During a strategic session convened at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel yesterday, Shah delineated the favourable political landscape nationwide, emphasising the conducive environment for the BJP.

Key members of the BJP’s core committee alongside cluster leaders representing the Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituencies attended the strategy session.

Shah also issued a stern warning to members against making any loose statements regarding the alliance between the BJP and the JD(S). “It is important to maintain unity and refrain from airing opinions,” Shah said, aimed at curtailing discord within the party ranks. He underscored the significance of a cohesive approach towards alliance matters.

Additionally, Shah cautioned leaders and party workers against repeating past errors that contributed to the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

He proposed a streamlined approach where each of the eight Assembly segments within every Parliamentary Constituency commits to maximising efforts to bolster the party’s electoral prospects.

Following the meeting, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra told reporters that strategies were devised to secure a 10 percent increase in votes at every booth across the State as instructed by the Union Home Minister.

“All our leaders have pledged to Amit Shah that the BJP and the JD(S) will jointly contest all 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies and we are fully committed to winning all 28 seats,” Vijayendra stated.

Regarding seat allocation discussions, Vijayendra clarified that these deliberations will occur in Delhi between senior leaders of both parties. However, he emphasised the shared goal of ensuring victory for whichever candidate is selected.

Shah highlighted 45 Assembly seats spanning five districts and urged MLAs to intensify public outreach efforts immediately.

Sources indicated that his comprehensive briefing provided State BJP leaders with a clear understanding of the forthcoming challenges and the urgency for preparations ahead of the 2024 elections.