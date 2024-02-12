Amit Shah concludes his busy 16-hour visit to Mysuru

February 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up his busy 16-hour visit to Mysuru, where he connected with prominent Lingayat and Hindu communities.

He participated in the Suttur Jathra Mahotsava and engaged with community leaders and spiritual figures. He also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, where he offered special prayers.

During the high-profile visit of Shah, public access to the Temple was restricted starting from 1.55 pm until Shah left the premises. Additionally, vehicle movement to and from the Temple was also prohibited during this time.

The VVIP arrived at the Mysore Airport yesterday at 2.40 am and after completing his engagements in Mysuru, left the city for Ahmedabad in an IAF aircraft at 6.40 pm. After participating in the Suttur Jathra, Amit Shah’s convoy drove to Chamundi Temple at 2.35 pm and was accorded a ‘Poornakummbha’ welcome.

Picture shows Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha seeking the blessings of Shah at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli before the Union Minister left the city for Ahmedabad in an IAF aircraft last evening as others look on.

Chief Priest Shashishekar Dikshit led Amit Shah to the sanctum sanctorum where he performed special pujas to the deity. The Union Home Minister was given the traditional ‘phala thamboola’.

He spent over 15 minutes inside the temple complex and waved at the crowd gathered outside as his cavalcade left.

Before Amit Shah arrived at the Chamundi Temple, his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers to the deity at 12.30 pm. Following the Sankalpa and Archane rituals, Sonal Shah accepted the Prasadam.

Afterwards, she visited the Shuka Vana at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road. Impressed by the exotic collection of birds, Sonal Shah fed them and had herself photographed with them.