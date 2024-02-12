Curtains fall on six-day Suttur Jathra Mahotsava

February 12, 2024

Lakhs of devotees, multitude of dignitaries, actors, industrialists, spiritual leaders take part

Mysore/Mysuru: The six-day Suttur Jathra Mahotsava concluded yesterday with the unveiling of Smt. Parvathamma and Sri Shamanur Shivashankarappa Guest House at Suttur by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Theppotsava and Annabrahmotsava.

Under the guidance of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, the Jathra saw a multitude of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Central and State Ministers, industrialists, renowned scholars, artists and lakhs of devotees participating in the festivities.

As part of the celebrations, 30th State-Level Bhajan and Ekatari Competition was organised, with over 750 teams comprising male, female and child contestants. Various events such as Sri Veerabhadra Kondotsava, mass marriage, Haalaravi Utsava, Rathotsava, Sri Mahadeshwara Kondotsava and Lakshadeepotsava took place on consecutive days.

Enthusiastic participation

The Jathra also featured a diverse array of spiritual, cultural, educational and sports activities, including rangoli and sobane pada competitions, exhibitions showcasing handlooms, textiles, handicrafts and household products crafted by Self Help Groups, Sthree Shakti Sangha and cottage industries. Additionally, students from JSS High Schools presented educational and scientific models.

Krishi Mela, themed ‘Hani Hanigu Bharapoora Thene’ (maximum yield for every drop of water), showcased numerous indigenous & exotic vegetables, monocotyledons & dicotyledons, oil seeds, over 300 crop varieties cultivated using drip and sprinkler irrigation, commercial crops, fodder crops, agricultural equipment, as well as indigenous breeds of cows, sheep, goats and fowls. The festival also featured a painting and kite festival for children, along with Chitrasanthe, drawing significant interest from visitors.

The national-level wrestling competition held on Feb. 9 attracted wrestlers from across the country. The winner was bestowed with the title ‘Suttur Kesari,’ while the best local wrestler earned the title ‘Suttur Kumara.’

A host of awareness programmes

Throughout the Jathra, the Mutt organised health camps, offering screenings for common health issues and raising awareness about various types of cancers. In addition, various traditional games such as slush race, tug of war, kuntebille, alagulimane, anekallu, chess, top, chowkabaara and other games saw enthusiastic participation.

At the 52nd cattle fair, different breeds of cattle were exhibited, with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences providing health check-ups, free vaccinations and medications for the cattle.

Around 3,500 students from JSS institutions presented cultural events including Bharatanatyam, group dance, classical music, dance based on vachanas, and group songs, enhancing the vibrancy of the Jathra. Amateur theatre groups staged plays, music concerts and dance performances at the main temple premises, while rural theatre groups presented mythological plays.

A grand Kapilarathi

A special aarathi to the River Kapila, called Kapilaarathi, was held during the Thepotsava on Feb. 10. The ‘Prabhath Peri’ procession, promoting friendship, peace and harmony, traversed the surrounding villages of Suttur throughout the six-day event.

Suttur Mutt provided boarding and lodging facilities for devotees. A variety of delicacies, including jaggery rice, upma, Kesari bath, khara bath, sweet pongal, khara pongal, lemon rice, kheer, sweet boondi, khara boondi, sambar, rice, buttermilk, wheat kheer, Mysore Pak and besibele bath were prepared using over 1,000 quintals of rice, 180 quintals of tur dal, 1,500 litres of refined oil, 12 tonnes of jaggery, 4,000 kgs of chilli powder, 250 quintals of sugar, 500 kgs of Nandini ghee, 800 kgs of raisins and cashew nuts, 8,000 litres of milk, 28,000 litres of curd and 25,000 coconuts.

Special bus services provided by KSRTC and private transport companies facilitated devotees’ visits to Suttur from various district and taluk headquarters.