State Cabinet clears Centre’s Unity Mall Project in Mysuru

February 12, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to build the Unity Mall in Mysuru with the help of the Centre’s interest-free loan of Rs. 193 crore under the ‘One District, One Product’ project.

The Mall, on the lines of Dilli Haat, will be built on 6.5 acres of land of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Grounds, also known as Dasara Exhibition Grounds and the works will be supervised by the Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told reporters.

“The Unity Mall is nothing but an exhibition centre. Though it is meant to encourage one product, naturally to attract more people, other products will also be there in that Mall,” Patil said.

The Minister added that the cost of the project will be Rs. 193 crore.

The Unity Mall aims to be a vibrant showcase of the diverse range of handicrafts, art, sandalwood, rosewood inlay works, Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products and rich cultural heritage of the Mysuru region. The Mall will not just feature ‘One District One Product’ offerings but will also serve as an extensive platform for local and Karnataka’s handicrafts. It will offer dedicated exhibition spaces for crafts, sandalwood products, and silk emporiums of Karnataka.

It will house 36 commercial spaces, one for each State/Union Territory of the nation, to promote and sell at least one or more ‘One District One Product.’ Commercial spaces designated for other States will have uniform floor space, including one stall for each district of the host State, the Minister stated.