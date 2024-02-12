Robo-Rikishi contest held at NIE
News

Robo-Rikishi contest held at NIE

February 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, conducted a three-day Mech Fest “Yaantrika-2023” recently.

As part of the event, the 6th National-level Robo Wrestling competition “Robo-Rikishi-2023,” organised by the Department and Robotics Club, was inaugurated at NIE Diamond Jubilee complex by Anil Kumar Nadiger, Director, RachanaEnercare.

Addressing the gathering, he explained how robotics is playing a crucial role in hazardous environment and in fatigue areas. He also expressed his view on how students can sharpen their competitive spirit and product designing skills through participating in technical events.

There were three competitions — RoboRace, Line follower and RoboSoccer — for which there were over 130 participants from various institutions across the State. Students from MITE Mudbidre, JNNCE Shivamogga, GSSSIT Mysuru, SIT Tumkur, VVCE Mysuru participated.

Dr. K.R. Prakash Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, highlighted the various steps taken by the Department towards improving research culture among students. He also insisted on developing skillsets towards Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it is the need of the hour.

Besides there was Technical Exhibition in which NIE students from various branches of Engineering displayed their innovative project prototypes.

Event Co-ordinators Dr. K.R. Prakash and N.S. Srikanth, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, explained the importance of such interdisciplinary exhibition.

The team from NIE got first place in Line follower competition while the team from                             SIT Tumkur stood first in Robo Race competition and the team from MITE stood first in Robo Soccer.

