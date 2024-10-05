KEA installs new name boards for pathways in Dasara Expo
October 5, 2024

Mysuru: The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), which faced backlash from pro-Kannada organisations for removing name boards honouring prominent personalities from the State, including renowned litterateurs, has now installed new name boards for dignitaries at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Following the sharp criticism regarding the removal of these boards, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan promised to replace them with newly designed boards that reflect a heritage look before the opening of the Dasara exhibition on Thursday (Oct. 3) evening. Accordingly, high-quality boards have been installed.

Ayub Khan stated, “As a former Mayor of Mysuru, I have immense respect for our land and language. The high-quality name boards in a heritage style were being prepared when the controversy erupted.”

The old boards were demolished, leading to criticism.

Several development projects have been undertaken at the Dasara expo. However, the way BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra raised this particular issue indicates his aversion to having someone from a minority community serve as the KEA chairman.

Amid the uproar over the removal of the boards, Vijayendra took to his ‘X’ account to liken the situation to the “reign of Mohammad Ghazni’s culture.”

