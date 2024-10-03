Siddaramaiah affirms his leadership amidst challenges in Dasara speech
October 3, 2024

Mysuru: In a spirited address at the Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill this morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his commitment to leadership, stating, “I have been the Chief Minister for five years and I will continue to be the CM for the next five years as well.” He emphasised his determination to lead the State, even in the face of many challenges, expressing confidence in people and blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah humorously acknowledged a past defeat in the Chamundeshwari Constituency at the hands of MLA G.T. Devegowda, saying, “You once defeated me, but it was my own fault.” Reflecting on his extensive political career, he noted, “I have been a part of Governments for 40 years without making any mistakes; otherwise, I wouldn’t have lasted this long in politics.”

He expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the people, asserting that as long as the blessings of the public and Goddess Chamundeshwari remain, nothing can hinder him. “As long as the blessings of the people and the Goddess are with me, no one can do anything against me,” he stated, laughing off the controversies surrounding him.

Siddaramaiah also extended thanks to MLA G.T. Devegowda for their shared political journey and for his support despite being from a different political party, emphasising that “truth will prevail.”

