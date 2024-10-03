Empty chairs greet dignitaries atop Chamundi Hill

October 3, 2024

Mysuru: Due to alleged extreme security measures and checks, empty chairs greeted the dignitaries as Nadoja Dr. Hampana (Ham.Pa. Nagarajaiah) inaugurated the 10-day Dasara-2024 festivities atop Chamundi Hill here this morning in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, other Cabinet Ministers and a host of Legislators and other people representatives.

Though the District Administration had made seating arrangements for about 1,000 people by putting chairs in rows in front the dais, there were hardly a few people present for the inauguration, probably because of the strict measures of the District Administration in allowing local people to attend the event.

Many local people and others, who were denied entry for the inaugural event, were heard questioning whether this was a People’s Dasara or a Dasara only for the officials and bureaucrats.

Meanwhile, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, was absent for the inauguration, as he had to take part in the 10-day Dasara Khas Durbar that began in the Palace premises this morning.

The entire stretch leading from Mahishasura Statue to the Chamundi Hill Temple was decorated with ‘Taliru-Torana’ for the grand Dasara inauguration and the entire Hilltop wore a festive look.

For most of the people, this Dasara seemed to be a special one as the State received copious rainfall for the past couple of months, resulting in a rich harvest of crops.