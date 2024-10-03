Yaduveer ascends Golden Throne, holds Khas Durbar

October 3, 2024

Mysuru: Khas Durbar (Private Durbar) of Mysore Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar began at the Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace this morning, as part of Navaratri.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, the MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency and Titular Head of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, dressed in royal attire, ascended the Golden Throne.

Khas Durbar is conducted for 10-days till Vijayadashami, during which the Titular Head adorns the throne.

Aadyaveer in Peta

The members of the Royal Family, that included Yaduveer’s mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar and relatives, watched the durbar, from the exclusive gallery. Aadyaveer, adorned with a traditional headgear for the first time, symbolised the inheritance of tradition.

Earlier, the rituals began with the tradition of Simha Jodane, fixing of lion face idol to Golden Throne, during the auspicious time between 5.45 am and 6.10 am at the main durbar hall.

It was followed by Kankana Dharane of Yaduveer between 7.45 am and 8.45 am at Chamundi Thotti.

Kanjan, the Dasara elephant performing the role of Pattada Aane for Khas Durbar and Bheema, the Pattada Nishaane Aane, Pattada Hasu and Pattada Kudure were brought in a procession to the Palace.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, who was in Savari Thotti, was ushered into the Durbar Hall by Kattigeyavaru, Jopadaru and Deevatigeyavaru, who hailed the Titular Head with bahuparak. This was followed by a series of rituals including Kalasha Puja performed between 11.30 am and 12.45 pm. Yaduveer ascended the throne and conducted the durbar, after circumambulating the throne thrice.

Prasada brought from the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill, Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangapatna, Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple at Melukote, Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud and 23 temples located within the Palace precincts were offered to Yaduveer and blessed by the battery of priests, along with chanting of vedic hymns.

The State Anthem of Wadiyars’ Kayo Sri Gowri… was rendered, during which Yaduveer rose to stand on the throne and offered his salute.

Aadyaveer performing pada puja to his father Yaduveer Wadiyar in the presence of his mother Trishikha Kumari, grandmother Pramoda Devi and others. [Pic by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

Pada Puja by wife

Yaduveer later descended the throne and was taken towards Savari Thotti, where his wife Trishikha Kumari performed Pada Puja. The idol of presiding deity Chamundeshwari at the Palace was taken from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti. Yaduveer paid his obeisance to the Goddess, marking the culmination of first day of the Private Durbar.

The highlight of Private Durbar was the rendition of late Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s compositions, which was performed by Mysore Police Band.

Palace closed

In view of the rituals associated with Navaratri, the entry to Mysore Palace was closed for visitors till 2 pm.