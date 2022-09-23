Free health check-up for Palace staff, Mahouts

September 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara celebrations, the Clearmedi Radiant Hospital in collaboration with Mysore Palace Board had organised a free health check-up camp for Palace staff, Mahouts and Kavadis of Dasara elephants on Wednesday from 9.30 am to 3 pm in the Palace Board Office.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who inaugurated the camp, said that the Mahouts work hard throughout the year and protect the forest which in turn gives us a better environment to live in. Otherwise, we would have to face adverse climatic conditions. Therefore, the health of forest staff is very important, he said and advised to provide proper health care for these workers throughout the year.

Clearmedi Radiant Hospital, Mysuru General Manager A.R. Manjunath said that the free health check-up was organised for the Palace staff and elephant care-takers as their health was important to take part in the festivities and special pujas related to Jumboo Savari.

Doctors screened the staff for blood pressure, diabetes, ECG, Echo, Eye, Dental, Orthopaedic, Nephrology etc.

Dr. P. Srinivasan, Consultant Nephrology, Dr. C.B. Avinash, Consultant Medical Oncology, Dr. Srinivasan Venkataraman, Consultant General Medicine and Diabetology, Dr. Ramakrishna, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr. Nischal Raj, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr. Umesh Chowdaiah, Consultant Orthopaedic, Dr. Syed Barizzaki, Consultant Emergency Medicine, Dr. N. Vidya, Consultant Palliative Medicine examined the camp participants.