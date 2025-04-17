MUDA cancels CA site allotted to Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga

April 17, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has cancelled the Civic Amenities (CA) site allotted to Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga for violating the norms and rules stipulated by the Authority.

An order issued by MUDA Commissioner A.S. Raghunandan, dated Mar. 14, 2025, stated that the Balaga had violated the rules stipulated under Sec. 10 (10) of The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1991 and thereby the CA site (No.1) allotted to Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga has been cancelled. Further, the order also mentioned that lease amount paid till date had also been forfeited.

Case Details

The MUDA had allotted CA site No. 1 measuring 25 mts x 54 mts (1,350 sq mts) located at Vijayanagar 2nd stage on a 30-year lease in the name of the President of Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga on Mar. 23, 1998 for the purpose of constructing school and a play ground.

At the time of allotting the site, MUDA had stipulated certain conditions which prohibited the beneficiary from selling, sub-leasing the allotted site and entering contract with other parties among others. It was also mentioned that the Balaga must complete construction of the proposed building as per the approved blueprint within two years from the date of allotment.

However, one S.R. Nanjappa in his complaint to MUDA alleged that the Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga on Mar. 13, 2019, had signed a mortgage deal with one Trinity Institute for a period of 15 years collecting a yearly lease amount of Rs. 3-4 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, MUDA officials during their investigation found that the Balaga had violated norms and issued a show cause notice dated Jan.6, 2025. On receiving the notice, Balaga submitted a DD for Rs. 11,848 towards the ‘Annual Lease Amount’ along with its answer to the notice.

However, with Balaga violating the rules and norms stipulated under Sec. 10 (10) of The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1991, the allotted CA site was cancelled.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, said that the CA site allotted to Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga had been cancelled and the lease amount was also forfeited as it was found that the Balaga has violated the norms and rules mentioned during the allocation of the site.

“MUDA will also conduct an audit of 505 CA sites already allotted to various institutions and action will be taken against those found violating the rules and norms,” he said.