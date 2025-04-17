Vokkaliga leaders slam caste census; plan stir

April 17, 2025

Mysuru: The Vokkaliga community has voiced strong opposition to the implementation of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, calling it unscientific and unjust.

Community leaders have resolved to launch widespread protests, alleging that the report under-represents their population and threatens their educational, social and political standing.

At a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the BGS Hostel premises in Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), prominent leaders of the Vokkaliga community expressed anger and frustration, accusing the Congress Government of sidelining their interests.

Former MLA L. Nagendra said, “The Vokkaliga community has never been unjust to any other group. But if injustice is inflicted on us through this flawed census, we will not remain silent.”

Data collection questioned

Echoing this sentiment, former Mayors Modamani and R. Lingappa denounced the report, claiming that census officials had failed to visit most of the households and questioning the authenticity of the data.

Lingappa warned that the report seemed to be deliberately targeting both the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities and urged leaders of both groups to engage the Government before launching coordinated protests.

Beedanahalli Satish Gowda alleged that the report aimed to distort official records and called for a scientifically conducted re-census. “If this census is implemented, it will spell political disaster for our community,” he warned.

Unscientific and dangerous

Kannada activist Shivashankar pointed out that the Vokkaliga population had reportedly halved since 1981, calling the data “unscientific and dangerous.” He called for unity across political affiliations to safeguard the community’s future.

Mohan Kumar Gowda, another Kannada activist, advocated for the community to independently commission a population survey and submit accurate data to the Government.

Former Corporator Prashanth Gowda slammed the State Government for hastily attempting to implement the caste census report and noted that even Legislators from the Vokkaliga community, including those in the ruling party, had raised objections. He also highlighted bipartisan criticism from JD(S) and BJP Legislators.

Adding weight to the Opposition, Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji publicly opposed the survey, citing its lack of scientific rigour. Community members also criticised the premature leak of the report, which they said exposed administrative failures.

More than 200 members of the Vokkaliga community participated in the meeting. Under the guidance of Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mysuru branch Math, taluk- and constituency-level committees will be formed to devise the protest strategy.

Among the key attendees were former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, State Vokkaliga Association Director K.V. Sridhar, Manjegowda, JD(S) leader Ravichandregowda, BJP’s Hemanth Kumar Gowda, former MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somasekhar, Vontikoppal Gururaju, District Vokkaliga Association Secretary Chetan, K.B. Lingaraju, Pema Shankaregowda, and Satish Jawaregowda.