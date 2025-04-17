Caste census confusion: Special Cabinet Meet this evening to chart next move

April 17, 2025

Bengaluru: In a bid to resolve the growing confusion surrounding the caste census data, the Karnataka Government is set to hold a Special Cabinet Meeting this evening.

The meeting, convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will deliberate on the social, educational and economic survey reports submitted by the Kantharaj Committee and the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, chaired by Jayaprakash Hegde.

Sources indicate that the Government may decide to form either a Sub-Committee of Ministers or an expert panel led by the Chief Secretary to further examine the reports and chart the way forward.

Since the findings of the caste census were made public, opposition to the report has intensified. Influential communities, including the Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Brahmins and other castes, have outrightly rejected the report, warning the Government of electoral consequences and threatening mass protests if the findings are implemented.

Amid this backlash, Ministers and Legislators from the Veerashaiva/ Lingayat community within the ruling administration have decided to hold separate meetings to formulate a unified stance before presenting it in the Cabinet.

Despite internal dissent, political observers believe that the Chief Minister’s word will ultimately prevail in the Cabinet. While Ministers opposing the report may voice their concerns, they are unlikely to influence the Chief Minister’s final decision.

Backed by the Party High Command, Siddaramaiah has already taken the controversial step of making the report public — a report that had remained in limbo for nearly a decade.

So far, all developments have unfolded in line with Siddaramaiah’s strategy. At today’s meeting, he is expected to assert his authority, leveraging the support of the party leadership to neutralise resistance and ensure his preferred course of action is adopted.

Ministers from the dominant communities, wary of risking their political future, are reportedly reluctant to challenge either the party leadership or the Chief Minister directly. Despite mounting pressure from their respective communities, none have publicly commented on the issue.

All eyes are now on the outcome of today’s Cabinet meeting. While the Chief Minister may entertain suggestions from his colleagues, speculation is rife that the Government could announce the formation of a new Committee to review and possibly revise the current report.