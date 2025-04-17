‘Link census to Aadhaar for accuracy’

April 17, 2025

Mysuru: Director of the State Vokkaliga Association K.V. Sridhar has called for a fresh, scientific approach to population surveys by linking caste census data with Aadhaar cards and geo-tags.

Speaking at a high-level meeting of Vokkaliga leaders yesterday, he denounced the caste census as deeply flawed and lacking credibility.

“This report shows the State’s total population as only 5 crore, while official estimates place it at 7.7 crore. How can such a massive gap be explained?” he asked. “There are no records or evidence to show that officials even visited many households. The methodology is unscientific.”

He stressed that using Aadhaar-linked geo-tagged surveys would deliver accurate data acceptable to all castes and added that the Vokkaliga Association had earlier proposed this method to the Chief Minister.

“The adverse effects of this report must be clearly explained to every individual in our community so we are prepared for protests,” he said.

Joining the chorus of Opposition, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy questioned the intent behind the survey. “According to legal experts, no State Government has the authority to conduct a caste census — only the Centre does. This report is not just unconstitutional, it is an attempt to sideline our community,” he said.

He further pointed out that Karnataka has 56 Lingayat, 46 Vokkaliga and 10 Brahmin Legislators. “This raises serious concerns about whether there is a deliberate strategy to reduce the influence of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and Brahmins. We must not allow political affiliations to divide us. The time has come to unite and resist this injustice.”