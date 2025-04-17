MP Yaduveer to inaugurate ‘Nirmala Nenapu’ tomorrow
April 17, 2025

Mysuru: Nypunya School of Excellence, Mysuru, has organised a programme titled ‘Nirmala Nenapu’ in memory of the School’s Founder-Trustee Nirmala R. Raghu at Kalamandira in city tomorrow (Apr. 18) at 3.30 pm.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will inaugurate the event. Two books, ‘Bhoomi Putri’ and ‘Ankanada Belaku,’ authored by School Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya, will be released on the occasion.

 Theatre artiste and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. B. Jayashree will release ‘Bhoomi Putri,’ a collection of small verses (ºÀ¤UÀªÀ£À) written in memory of his wife late Nirmala while educationist Dr. Gururaja Karjagi will release ‘Ankanada Belaku,’ a collection of Raghu’s articles published in newspapers.

Author and MLC A.H. Vishwanath will be the chief guest. Former MLA late Harshakumar Gowda’s wife Komala  will be the guest of  honour.

As part of the memorial event, students will stage ‘Punyakoti’ dance-drama (directed by Vidushi Dr. Shambhavi Swamy). Noted singer Sangeetha Katti will present a musical evening.

