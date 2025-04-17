Justice B.R. Gavai set to be next CJI
Justice B.R. Gavai set to be next CJI

April 17, 2025

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, nominating him for appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

The recommendation was made by CJI Khanna to the Central Government on April 16, 2025.

Justice Gavai currently holds the position of the senior-most Judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Khanna. With Justice Khanna set to demit office on May 13, 2025, following a brief tenure of approximately seven months, having taken oath as the 51st CJI on Nov.11, 2024, Justice Gavai is expected to assume the top post shortly thereafter.

Significantly, Justice Gavai will become only the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste community, following the footsteps of Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, who retired in 2010. Justice Gavai’s tenure will also be a short one, as he is due to retire on November 23, 2025.

