Felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road: Online petition to save Mysuru’s trees

April 17, 2025

Silent candlelight protest near SP Office tomorrow at 6.30 pm

Mysuru: After the resounding success of the 2021 online campaign that halted the felling of hundreds of trees for a proposed Heli Tourism project at the foot of Chamundi Hill — garnering over 80,000 signatures and forcing the State Government to rescind — Mysureans have once again turned to public action. This time, to oppose the indiscriminate axing of trees for road-widening projects.

A new petition titled ‘Demand restitution for the massacre of over 40, 50-year-old trees in the heart of Mysuru’ has been launched on Change.org by Sanjay Dattatri, a member of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP).

The petition, which went live yesterday, has already crossed 7,423 signatures and is rapidly gaining traction. [Link to petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-restitution-for-the-massacre-of-45-50-years-old-trees-in-the-heart-of-mysuru]

The petition criticises the so-called development that has come at the cost of Mysuru’s green heritage and calls for an immediate halt to the unnecessary expansion of Hyder Ali Road, which it terms a “crime against nature” that has taken place.

It further proposes that at least 50 new trees be planted, protected and nurtured along the same stretch by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Forest Department. “Such a tree planting initiative is not only a gesture of restitution but a public declaration of our collective will to preserve the city’s tree-lined character,” the petition notes.

In a bold move, the petition also calls for an inquiry led by the Chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tree-felling operation and identify the individuals or authorities responsible.

Meanwhile, in retaliation for the sudden and unauthorised felling of trees on Hyder Ali Road early Sunday morning (Apr. 13), the ‘Parisara Ulivigagi Kriya Samithi’ (Save Environment Action Committee) has announced a silent candlelight protest. The trees were cut down for a road-widening project near the SP Office on Hyder Ali Road.

The protest will be held on Apr. 18 at 6.30 pm at the site where the trees were felled. As a mark of mourning and dissent, participants will wear black badges and light candles in a symbolic tribute to the trees that once stood tall.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Parashuramegowda, a Founding-Member of the Committee, strongly condemned the Forest Department’s decision to allow the axing of nearly 40 fully grown trees. “At a time when Mysuru is reeling under soaring temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, instead of planting and nurturing trees, the authorities have permitted their destruction,” he said, terming the move deeply irresponsible.

He questioned the very basis of road-widening project, noting that traffic congestion in the area does not warrant such drastic action. He also criticised lack of transparency, pointing out that there was no public notice, no environmental assessment and no exploration of alternatives such as transplantation.

“If expansion was truly needed, the method adopted near the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on Lalitha Mahal Road — which preserved green cover — could have been replicated,” he suggested.

“The tree felling was done in secrecy, under the cover of darkness, without involving the public. This act of environmental destruction comes at a time when the world is battling the climate crisis. It is both senseless and shocking,” he added.

The protest, described as a shraddhanjali, is open to citizens, students and environmental enthusiasts. On Apr. 24, a memorial service will be held at the same spot, after which an appeal will be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Commissioner.

The Committee has also urged the Mysuru City Corporation to focus on widening genuinely narrow and congested roads, instead of targeting avenues that have thrived for decades.

Veteran journalist and PUCL activist Kamal Gopinath, along with environmental advocates Gantaiah, Gokul and Kusuma Ayarahalli, were also present at the press conference and extended their full support to the movement.