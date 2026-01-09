PRASHAD Scheme atop Chamundi Hill: Work begins

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Physical works, including digging and excavation, have begun atop Chamundi Hill under the Union Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD).

Earthmovers are digging the ground near Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill to erect a permanent Multipurpose Activity Stage.

The location is where a temporary stage was earlier erected during festivals and Dasara to accommodate VIPs and the public. Officials confirmed to Star of Mysore this morning that the physical work commenced on Jan. 8 (yesterday).

The permanent Multipurpose Activity Stage will be built using stone in line with heritage norms, preserving the architectural aesthetics of Mysuru city. A ‘Saalumantapa’ (queue mantapa) is also planned near the Temple entry, modelled on the queue system at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateshwara Temple.

In addition to the multipurpose stage, construction has begun on an information centre, permanent slipper stand and cloakroom.

Ticket counters will be installed near the Mahishasura Statue, which will also host a plaza-type structure. The multi-level parking facility atop the Hill is set to be renovated to meet current and future needs. Steps near the Nandi monolith will also undergo renovation.

Rs. 35 crore released

The project is being implemented by Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) under the Tourism Department, at a total cost of Rs. 46 crore — Rs. 30 crore from the Centre and Rs. 16 crore from the State Government.

The contract has been awarded to Bengaluru-based SAS Karkala Enterprises, responsible for beautifying key viewpoints and constructing supporting facilities. The entire project is scheduled for completion within nine months. Rs. 35 crore has been released.

Purushotham, Executive Engineer, Karnataka Tourism Department, said the work is being carried out under the joint supervision of the Tourism Department and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, with Assistant Executive Engineer Pandit Athani monitoring progress on the ground.

“Work has begun, and all precautions are being taken to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced. Directions have been issued by Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa to maintain safety and prioritise devotee convenience. Most work will be carried out at night when the temple is closed, though some activities will also take place during the day,” he added.