Stoppage of commercial gas supply: Mysuru industrial units under strain

March 12, 2026

Many industries reduce employee work shifts from three to two

Mysore/Mysuru: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has pushed several industrial units in Mysuru to the brink of closure, raising concerns over the livelihood of workers employed in these factories.

Industries dependent on heating processes, including carton box manufacturing, packaging, pharmaceuticals, snack production and fabrication, have been among the worst affected as gas supplies have slowed drastically.

Industrial units said many factories may be forced to suspend operations within a day or two if supplies are not restored.

Food processing units producing snacks, biscuits and chips also depend heavily on commercial LPG for frying and cooking. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies that prepare syrups require large vessels to heat medicinal solutions using gas.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, K. B. Lingaraju, President of the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said welding units, tungsten wire factories and several other industries depend heavily on LPG cylinders.

Operation till stock availability

“Many industries in the Hebbal Industrial Area and other industrial areas of Mysuru rely on gas cylinders for the production and processing of raw materials. Several units have reduced operations from three shifts to just two due to the shortage. If the situation continues for another two days, factories may be forced to shut down,” he warned.

General Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) Suresh Kumar Jain said some industries depend entirely on commercial cylinders and are already facing difficulties.

“Currently, work is continuing with the stock available. Once those cylinders are exhausted, the crisis will deepen,” he said, adding that factory canteens, which use commercial cylinders to prepare meals for workers, have also been affected.

Mehul J. Patel, State President of the LPG Distributors Association and owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, confirmed that supplies were halted from Monday.

“Industries, hotels, marriage halls and even gas crematoria are facing difficulties. This is a nationwide situation. However, domestic cylinders are still being supplied to hospitals, hostels and educational institutions, so they are not affected,” he said.

Searching