US-Israel, Iran war effect: Firewood keeps kitchens running

March 13, 2026

Resorts, homestay operators adapt to alternative modes

Mysore/Mysuru: The disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has hit the hospitality sector hard, forcing resorts and homestays to turn to alternative methods to keep their kitchens running.

Many resort and homestay operators have begun preparing food using traditional hearths and firewood in open spaces as a temporary measure. Until the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupted LPG supplies, hotels, restaurants, resorts and homestays relied on commercial LPG cylinders in modern kitchens to prepare food.

With several resorts and homestays located in the countryside and forest fringes around Bandipur, Nagarahole and Kabini backwaters, stocking up on firewood has become common over the past three to four days.

Firewood, which was earlier used mainly for evening campfires for tourists, a popular attraction at these locations, is now being used for cooking as well.

The shift from LPG cylinders to firewood cooking has also brought back memories of earlier times when rural households traditionally cooked on hearths inside their kitchens using firewood. However, the smoke from such hearths often affected the health of women, elders and other family members, prompting successive Governments to promote LPG usage through various schemes.

The present situation, however, has forced many establishments to revert to the old method, highlighting how traditional practices are again being relied upon against modern amenities.