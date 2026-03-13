Do not ill-treat women complainants:  Dr. Nagalakshmi tells Police

March 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary has asked the Police not to ill- treat women complainants visiting Police Stations nor fail to act on their complaints.

She was speaking after chairing ‘Mahila Jan Sunwai’ (Public hearing with the theme ‘Women’s Commission at Your Doorstep’) meeting organised jointly by National Commission for Women (NCW), Karnataka State Commission for Women, Bengaluru, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Police Department and the Department of Women and Child Development, as part of International Women’s Day, at Sri Chamundeshwari auditorium in Regional Commissioner’s Office, Hunsur Road this morning.

Pointing out that the Police should not ill treat or ignore women complainants, she said it is the Court which ultimately decides whether an accused woman is guilty or not. “Police should act courteously with complainants and hold periodical local area meetings to be in touch with society. Police Stations should be like a motherly home for women complainants and not otherwise. Cops must note that it is their duty to protect women,” she noted and directed the Police to hold regular meetings for addressing women complaints.

Dr. Nagalakshmi also sought details about missing women/girls cases registered in Police Stations across the district and sought inputs on the conduct of awareness programmes on women and child safety.

Responding, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that regular public contact programmes are being held in Police Stations across the city. Also, SC/ST grievances meetings are held on the last Sunday of every month, she added.

Dr. Nagalakshmi received grievances/representations/complaints/memorandums from women across the district and directed the concerned officials to address the issues.

Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Additional SP L. Nagesh, State Women’s Commission Secretary Roopa and other officials were present.