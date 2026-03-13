Minister Khandre defends wildlife safari suspension
Minister Khandre defends wildlife safari suspension

March 13, 2026

Bengaluru: “Human lives come first, tourism later,” said Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre yesterday while defending the State Government’s decision to temporarily suspend safari operations in Bandipur National Park and Nagarahole National Park between Nov. 7, 2025 and Feb. 21, 2026, following a series of tiger attacks in forest-fringe areas.

Responding to concerns over the halt in safari activities, Khandre said the State Government could not prioritise tourism when human lives were at risk. He noted that three people had died in tiger attacks within a span of about 15 days in villages bordering the forests, while another victim had suffered permanent disability.

Khandre said the decision to suspend safaris was taken as a precautionary measure after reports that tigers were frequently straying into nearby villages, triggering panic among residents. The Minister emphasised that the Government’s immediate focus was to prevent further loss of life and restore confidence among communities living close to forest borders.

He said local farmers and residents had also raised concerns over safari vehicles and tourist movement near sensitive forest areas, arguing that excessive disturbance could be influencing wildlife behaviour and pushing animals towards human habitats.

Highlighting the growing conservation success in the region, Khandre noted that the tiger population in Bandipur has increased significantly over the decades, which also requires stronger measures to manage human–wildlife interactions in surrounding areas.

The Minister added that safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole would be allowed to resume gradually with strict conditions, including reduced safari duration and fewer vehicles, to balance tourism interests with wildlife conservation and public safety.

He reiterated that the Government remained committed to protect both wildlife and people, but stressed that safeguarding human lives would remain the top priority in the State’s forest management decisions.

