Safari tourists to get insurance cover at Bandipur, Nagarahole

October 8, 2023

Mysuru: In a pioneering move, the Forest Department has introduced insurance coverage for tourists embarking on safaris in forest vehicles within the Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves.

Karnataka, a State renowned for its rich biodiversity, has a long history of wildlife tourism activities in the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. Given the regular influx of visitors to these protected areas, authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure their safety.

While the Forest Department had initially planned to implement the insurance scheme in these reserves, it has now been officially launched. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts in India, attracting approximately 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh tourists for wildlife viewing safaris each year. Bandipur, on the other hand, sees around 1.4 lakh to 1.5 lakh visitors annually.

This insurance initiative is a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding tourists during their visits to the Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves. It provides Rs. 1 crore in coverage (towards any risk and untoward incidents faced by the tourists) through United India Insurance Co. Ltd., with each tourist receiving insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh.

For Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department pays a premium of Rs. 80,000, while for Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the premium is set at Rs. 70,000. While in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the insurance will be effective from 23.09.2023 to 22.09.2024, at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the policy will remain effective from 4.10.2023 to 3.10.2024.

Despite the absence of any adverse incidents within the tiger reserves so far, officials emphasise their commitment to providing financial support in the event of any unforeseen incidents.