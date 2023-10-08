‘An Earthy Ode to Teeyee… Teweet…’ documentary to hit global screens

October 8, 2023

Shot at R.T. Nagar in Mysuru, it is a poignant portrayal of challenges faced by wildlife in today’s modern world

Mysore/Mysuru: In a remarkable achievement for Mysuru’s thriving film industry, the documentary “An Earthy Ode to Teeyee… Teweet…” has garnered international acclaim and recognition.

This selection firmly places Mysuru’s film industry on the global stage while highlighting the pressing need for wildlife conservation in our rapidly changing world.

Filmed amidst the picturesque landscapes of Mysuru, specifically at the fledgling R.T. Nagar Layout, this 37-minute wildlife documentary has earned prestigious spots at international film festivals and screenings worldwide, including New York, Boston, Naples (USA), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Yayan City (China).

Notably, the film is the winner of the Indo-French International Film Festival at Pondicherry, an international platform for all filmmakers beyond language barriers across the globe.

Directed by Mysuru-based wildlife photographer Dr. Lokesh Mosale, this cinematic masterpiece will captivate audiences at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York, running from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29, 2023.

The film is receiving acclaim for its poignant portrayal of the challenges faced by wildlife in today’s modern world.

“An Earthy Ode to Teeyee… Teweet…” is set to hit the screens in several other renowned cities worldwide. In Boston, it will be showcased at the Pearl Street Screening Room from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15 as part of a prestigious film festival.

In Naples, Florida the Rookery Bay Environmental Education Centre will host screenings of this film and others from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2024, followed by engaging Q&A sessions and discussions with the filmmakers.

The festival’s final two days include visits to various natural reserves, including Everglades National Park, Ten Thousand Island and Tigertail Beach. Selected directors will be a part of the tours.

Further international recognition awaits as “An Earthy Ode to Teeyee… Teweet…” has been invited to participate in the 15th International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, an event organised by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia.

The film has also been selected for screening and competition at the International Green Film Week in Yayan City, China, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. This festival enjoys the patronage of the State Administration of Press Public Relation Radio Film and Television in China and is renowned as the ‘China Ya’an International Panda, Animal and Nature Film Festival’ in Ya’an, Sichuan Province.

The film sheds light on the struggle for survival faced by wildlife due to urbanisation, addressing the broader global issue of habitat loss. It transcends the challenges faced by wildlife and birds in the emerging layouts of Mysuru to reflect the worldwide struggles of fragile nature and its inhabitants in new human habitats.

Originally in the Kannada language, the film has been expertly crafted with script and cinematography by Dr. Lokesh Mosale, compilation and editing by M.N. Swamy, sound design (soundscape) by Babu Eshwar Prasad, cinematic narration by K.T. Krishnakant and subtitles by Kavikamalakar Bhat.

Playback singing is by Pichchalli Srinivas, with poetry lines taken from ‘Bhoomigeetha’ by Gopalakrishna Adiga. The film has been produced by Dhannanjay Basavaraj and Nandish Bilikere under the Gravity One Productions banner in Mysuru.

As it continues to gain international recognition, “An Earthy Ode to Teeyee… Teweet…” will be screened as part of the Dasara Film Festival from Oct. 16 to 22 at Inox, Mall of Mysore on M.G. Road in the city.