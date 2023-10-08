MCC to generate revenue from private bus stand

October 8, 2023

During Dasara inspection, Commissioner asks officers to formulate a revenue model for this prime space

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara inauguration nearing, a team of officers from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) conducted an inspection starting from the Town Hall premises and continuing to the FTS Circle on Saturday.

They covered the entire Rajamarga, which stretches from the Palace to Bannimantap, overseeing the ongoing Dasara development works.

Led by MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, the purpose of the inspection was to supervise various works on the Rajamarga, including cleaning, footpath rectification, retrieval of fallen balustrades and illumination among others.

The inspection commenced from Town Hall, where the MCC plans to temporarily open the multi-level parking facility ahead of Dasara.

The team then proceeded to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, also known as the Hardinge Circle, where works to illuminate the Circle were underway.

The team moved towards K.R. Circle, extending to the Ayurveda College Circle and examined the footpath and underground drainage (UGD) projects that were in progress near K.R. Hospital. Once the footpath is reconstructed following the UGD work, this area will be available for spectators to witness the Dasara procession up close.

MCC Commissioner Shariff directed the development officers and MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekhar to devise a plan for generating revenue from the prime space occupied by the private bus stand on Seshadri Iyer Road near RMC.

Despite the MCC providing all necessary facilities for the bus stand, including shelter, it is not generating any revenue.

The Commissioner emphasised that the lack of a revenue model has resulted in the underutilisation of the bus stand’s extensive space.

During the inspection, the team covered various areas, including the Old RMC Yard, New Sayyaji Rao Road, the spectator gallery and reached Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle. They also evaluated the development projects undertaken at LIC Circle in Bannimantap and the FTS Circle, where the inspection concluded.

Present during the inspection were MCC Superintending Engineer K.T. Sindhu, Executive Engineers Nagaraj and Mahesh, Senior Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, Development Officers and Environment Engineers from respective zones.