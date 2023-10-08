Increase Karnataka’s forest cover to 33%: CM

October 8, 2023

69th Wildlife Week concludes, people striving to save green cover felicitated

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah urged the Forest Department to take measures to increase the forest cover from the current 22 percent to the recommended 33 percent. He emphasised that conserving forest areas and wildlife is a collective responsibility, and the Forest Department plays a crucial role in this endeavour.

Addressing the valedictory of the 69th Wildlife Week organised by the Forest Department at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in the city last evening, the Chief Minister highlighted the primary objective of Wildlife Week, which is to protect forest areas and wildlife. He stressed the close connection between human survival and forest preservation, stating that ecological balance dictates that forests should cover 33 percent of the land, but currently, only 22 percent is forested.

Siddharamaiah pointed out that deforestation driven by human greed has posed a threat to wildlife and the environment. He highlighted the multiple benefits of increasing forest cover, including improved rainfall and enhanced farm productivity. Despite the reduced forested area, Karnataka leads in elephant numbers and ranks second in tiger numbers.

The Chief Minister urged the Forest Department to ensure the survival and growth of saplings planted each year to expand the forest cover. He expressed concerns about the stagnant forest growth despite a 70 percent survival rate and called for an audit on tree plantation to assess the situation.

In addressing human-wildlife conflicts, a 312-km railway barrier was previously erected during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister. However, he noted that the previous BJP Government failed to extend the barricading to the targeted 640-km. These barriers are designed to deter animals from entering human settlements while searching for food and water. Siddharamaiah assured the Government’s commitment to providing food and water in forest areas.

The Western Ghats, known for its biodiversity with diverse plant and animal species, was highlighted as an important habitat. Siddharamaiah underlined the need for forest officials to develop a deep affection for these areas, build trust with communities residing on the fringes of forests, and collaborate in conservation efforts.

Single-use plastic-free Mysuru

Furthermore, Siddharamaiah announced that Mysuru has been identified as the first city in the State to become free from single-use plastic. Plans are in place to make Mysuru, a cultural hub of Karnataka, a single-use plastic-free city, and he sought the support of various stakeholders, Government departments, agencies, and the public to achieve this goal. He emphasised the environmental and wildlife risks posed by single-use plastics and encouraged the search for alternatives.

Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre reported that 5.06 crore saplings will be planted this year with a target of 10 crore saplings for the next year, implementing the Government’s vision to increase the forest cover to 33 percent, starting from Mysuru.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait also spoke. MLAs Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Anil Chikkamadu, T.S. Srivatsa, and Ravishankar, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. D. Roopa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Manje Gowda, and senior forest officials including Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests Brijesh Kumar Dixit and Subhash K. Malkhede, Mysuru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Malathi Priya and DCF Saurabh Kumar were present at the event.

Wildlife Ambulance launched

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated Karnataka’s first wildlife ambulance, a vital resource for treating and transporting injured or rescued wild animals. The ambulance is operated by the Leopard Task Force and is fully equipped to handle wildlife-related emergencies.

Its functions include rescuing, transporting and providing medical care to injured, sick or distressed wild animals. The vehicle is equipped with specialised facilities and equipment to ensure the safe handling of various wildlife species and offer initial medical assistance when required.

During the event, the CM also visited a stall set up by the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, where products made from the forest weed lantana by tribal communities were showcased.

He explored exhibits from the Forest Department, which displayed equipment used for patrolling, crime prevention and the detection of forest offenses. These items included night-vision binoculars, radio tracking devices, GPS chips, firearms and other ammunition.

Siddharamaiah participated in the release of a postal cover featuring Kokkare Bellur. He also unveiled a scientific report about the Kokkare Bellur area and released documentaries highlighting Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Additionally, a documentary on the role of railway barricades in mitigating elephant attacks was released during the event.