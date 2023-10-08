Ministers visit proposed site of Centre’s Unity Mall project

October 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The site for establishing the Central Government’s Unity Mall has been confirmed at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority Grounds (KEA), also known as Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

This ambitious project comes with an estimated cost of Rs. 193 crore and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, has tasked the official team with making this site an unforgettable experience for both visitors and tourists.

The Unity Mall aims to be a vibrant showcase of the diverse range of handicrafts, art, sandalwood, rosewood inlay works, Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products and rich cultural heritage of the Mysuru region.

To be built on a 6.5-acre plot within the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, it won’t just feature ‘One District One Product’ offerings but will also serve as an extensive platform for local and Karnataka’s handicrafts. The Mall will offer dedicated exhibition spaces for crafts, sandalwood products, and silk emporiums of Karnataka.

Accompanied by the Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Dr. Mahadevappa visited the proposed site of the Unity Mall yesterday to gain insights into this grand project. Officials informed the Minister that the Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department will oversee this project, which is fully funded by the Central Government.

The Unity Mall will house stores designed to resemble traditional crafts and handicrafts outlets, featuring GI Tag products. These outlets will align with the ‘one district, one destination’ promotion strategy, as explained to the Minister.

Each mall will have 36 commercial spaces, one for each State/Union Territory of the nation, to promote and sell at least one or more ‘One District One Product.’ Commercial spaces designated for other States will have uniform floor space, including one stall for each district of the host State.

Dr. Mahadevappa said One District, One Product concept should aid rural artisans of Karnataka, generating employment and enhancing the marketability of high-quality indigenous goods.

“The project serves as a hub for traditional and cultural activities and promotes the sale of products from each district. It is aimed at fostering the development of a fair and competitive marketplace for each district and expertly marketing their products,” he noted.

Instructing the officials, he underscored the need to create a marketplace where one district stands out from another and where skilful marketing would attract tourists from all over India and abroad to the Unity Mall. Karnataka Exhibition Authority CEO Rajesh G. Gowda and other officials were present.