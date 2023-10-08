Fire breaks out at ghee unit of ManMUL plant, Mandya

October 8, 2023

Mandya: In an early morning incident, fire broke out in ManMUL (Mandya District Co-operative Milk Union Limited) at Gejjalagere on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road today.

The fire broke out at about 7 am at the ghee manufacturing and packing unit of mega dairy plant at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah only in December last.

Soon as the fire broke out, fire tenders from Mandya rushed to the spot and the fire-fighting staff succeeded in dousing out the fire, before it could engulf the entire Plant, it is learnt. Initial investigation into the fire mishap, suggested that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in the plant.

However, the fire mishap, that occurred within a year of the inauguration of the Plant, has raised suspicions, as the ManMUL management is tight lipped about the incident. Press persons were stopped at the entrance gate of the Plant and not allowed inside the premises, as per the instructions of the ManMUL President, Directors and the Managing Director, it is learnt.

Press persons, who were upset with the management’s action, entered into a verbal argument with the top brass of ManMUL. The argument, which went on for more than half-an-hour, finally ended with an apology by the ManMUL President and MD, following which press persons were allowed inside the Plant.