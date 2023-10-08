Day-2 of Yuva Sambhrama leaves audience spellbound
October 8, 2023

A recreation of climax scene of ‘Kantara’ movie by specially-abled students of Karunamayi Foundation turns out to be the show-stopper

Mysore/Mysuru: The second-day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, in the city last evening offered myriad themes highlighting the richness of Kannada land and language, folk tradition, art, literature and national integrity topped by the slogan of ‘Jai Kisan’, all in the form of dance-dramas.

Students of St. Mary’s PU College, H.D. Kote, Government First Grade College, Bharathinagar, Maddur, Government PU College, Bilikere and several other colleges showcased the grandeur of the land.

While the students of Sri Maddaneshwara Government First Grade College, Kabballi, Gundlupet, D. Banumaiah’s Commerce and Arts College, Mysuru, Government PU College, Nagamangala, Mandya,   Bharathi College, Bharathinagar, Maddur, performed various folk art forms like Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita, Veeragase and Kamsale.

A dance-ballet titled ‘Sanghatane Hagu Sahabalveye Shakti’ (Organisation and living in harmony is the power) by the students of Government Home Science College for Women, Holenarsipur, Government Polytechnic College, Ramanagara and MCM First Grade College, University of Mysore, cast a spell among the audience spreading the spirit of national integrity.

Jai Kisan slogan echoed louder with the dance-drama presented by the students of Jnanabandhu Vidyalaya, Devegowdana Koppal, Pandavapura and Government PU College, Karimuddanahalli.

The valour of Kittur Rani Chennamma and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna that immensely contributed to country’s Freedom Movement was also retold by the students of Vijaya First Grade College, Pandavapura. The specially-abled students of Sairanga Free Deaf Boys Residential School, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout introduced the history of emperor Ashoka, while the students of Bharatiya Samskriti Vidyapith, Ijoor, Ramanagara, highlighted the significance of ‘Gender Equality.’

‘The Grandeur of Dasara’ by the students of Om Sri Niketan Composite PU College, Srirangapatna and ‘Krishnavathara’ by Sri Chayadevi B.Ed College, Rajendra Nagar, also enthralled the gathering.

A recreation of climax of Sandalwood’s blockbuster movie ‘Kantara’, by the specially-abled students of Karunamayi Foundation, Mysuru, was indeed the show-stopper, leaving the audience spellbound.

The dance performance for ‘Varaha Roopam’ song that forms the climax of the movie, struck a chord with the audience.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar presented the memento to the students who lit up the evening with their dance performances.

