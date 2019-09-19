Day-2 of Yuva Sambhrama: College students perform to various folk, patriotic songs

September 19, 2019

Mysuru: After a glittery inaugural ceremony, the second day of Yuva Sambhrama witnessed students from Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Shivamogga performing dance ballet to various songs selected based on themes provided by the Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee.

At first, students of Siddartha First Grade College, Chamarajanagar, performed to a song related to Kannada and Culture. It was followed by folk dance for the song ‘Mungundada Mahadeshswarage Sharanu Sharanaiah’ by the students of Kadamba First Grade College at Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga.

Later, the students of Government First Grade College, Gavadagere in Hunsur performed ‘Karaga.’ Students of Mandya Women’s Government College (Autonomous) performed for the songs ‘Kannada Romaanchana Vi Kannada’, ‘Karunaada Thaaye Sada Chinmayi’, ‘Kannadada Maathu Channa’, ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadinalli Huttabeku’ that was much appreciated by the audience at the venue.

Students of Government First Grade College, Ballenahalli in K.R. Pet, performed for the song ‘Chellidaru Malligeya’ and ‘Ayi Giri-Nandini Nandita-Medini.’ This was followed by a patriotic performance by the students of Srikanteshwara Composite PU College to the songs ‘Jaggadu Jaggadu Yarigu Jaggadu India.’

Later, students of various colleges including Y.M. Mallikarjunaswamy Govt. First Grade College, Yelandur (Chamarajanagar), Government First Grade College (K.R. Nagar), JSS Sahana Samanwaya Sikhana Shaale, Government First Grade College (Belikere, Hunsur), Government First Grade College (Siddarthanagar, Mysuru), Teresian College (Mysuru), inmates of Social Welfare Department Student Hostel, Kuvempu Kannada Study Centre (Manasagangothri) among others performed on various themes on the occasion.

