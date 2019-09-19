3-day workshop on ‘Laya’ by Padma Shri Dr. Murthy

September 19, 2019

Vid. N.R. Prashanth to perform at valedictory

Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised a workshop on ‘Laya’ by Padma Shri Dr. T.K. Murthy from Sept.20 to 22 at its premises in Kuvempunagar.

The legendary mridanga Vidwan will be conducting sessions along with his disciples. The sessions will commence at 4 pm on Sept.20 and 21 and at 10 am on Sept.22.

The sessions will cover various aspects such as Tanjavur School, Sulaadi Saptha Talas, Approaches to Tani Avarthanam in various talas, Pallavi, 108 Talas, 72 Melakartha Talas, etc.

On 22nd evening there would be felicitation to Dr. Murthy and a Karnatak Music Vocal Concert by Vid. N.R. Prashanth, accompanied by Dr. Murthy on mridanga, mridanga support by Vidu. Ashwini and Vid. Narashimhan, Vid. Matthur Srinidhi on violin and Vid. Sukanya Ramgopal on ghata.

All the students of music are welcome to make use of this opportunity. For details, contact Mob: 94480-51564 or 99000-82773.

Profile: Mridanga legend Vidwan Dr. T.K. Murthy, a nonegenarian is perhaps the senior most performing mridanga artiste of the country. Having born in 1924, he has a very long years of service in the field of performing and has accompanied almost all the stalwarts till date. Having a 85 years of illustrious, he has a treasure of knowledge and experience both in teaching and performing.

He is a recipient of Padma Shri Award, Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award, Sangeetha Kalanidhi and Prasar Bharati’s National Artist Award.

