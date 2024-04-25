Voting tomorrow from 7 am to 6 pm in 2,202 polling booths

April 25, 2024

20,92,222 Voters, 10,26,324 men, 10,65,714 women and 184 others, to decide fate of 18 candidates in Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency; Indelible ink to be applied on left forefinger

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with voting scheduled for tomorrow, April 26, from 7 am to 6 pm. As per the electoral protocol, indelible ink will be applied to the left forefinger of voters, signifying the completion of the voting process.

A total of 18 candidates are contesting from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, which is one of the 14 seats in Karnataka undergoing elections in the first phase.

The 14 segments facing polls in the initial phase are as follows: Mysuru-Kodagu, Udupi-Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar.

The combined electorate across these constituencies stands at 2,88,19,342 individuals, comprising 1,44,28,099 males, 1,43,88,176 females, and 3,067 third-gender individuals, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Prominent among the candidates contesting in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency are Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP-JD(S) coalition and M. Lakshmana of Congress party. Initially, 28 candidates had submitted their nominations, but the papers of four candidates were rejected during the scrutiny process, while six candidates withdrew their nominations.

Total voters

Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency comprises eight Assembly segments: Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja. In total, there are 20,92,222 voters in this Constituency, including 10,26,324 men, 10,65,714 women, and 184 individuals belonging to other gender identities, who will exercise their franchise across 2,202 polling booths.

Additionally, the Mysuru region encompasses a few Assembly seats that fall under the Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituencies. For instance, K.R. Nagar, with 2,18,786 voters, including 1,08,008 men, 1,10,766 women, and 12 individuals from other gender categories, falls under the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and the electorate will vote in 252 polling booths.

In the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, a total of 14 candidates are vying for victory, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and Venkataramane Gowda (popularly known as Star Chandru) of the Congress party.

The H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, and T. Narasipur Assembly segments of the Mysuru region fall under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat. Collectively, there are 9,018,666 voters in these Assembly segments, comprising 4,470,76 male voters, 4,547,45 female voters, and 45 individuals from other gender identities. They will cast their votes at 1,017 polling booths.

In Chamarajanagar (SC Reserved), a total of 14 candidates are in the fray, including former MLA S. Balaraj from BJP and Sunil Bose of Congress.

Phase-2 Karnataka

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shivamogga constituencies are slated for the second phase of elections on May 7.

Across these Constituencies, a total of 2,59,52,958 electors are eligible to vote, comprising 1,29,83,406 males, 1,29,67,607 females, and 1,945 individuals identifying as third gender. The polling process will be facilitated by 28,269 polling stations.