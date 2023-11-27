City Police preparing to expand jurisdiction

November 27, 2023

Preliminary discussion held with District Minister; Extensive proposal being readied

Aimed at better law and order enforcement, crime detection and crime prevention

Mysore/Mysuru: In a strategic initiative to cope with the continual expansion of Mysuru city’s physical boundaries, characterised by the growth of new residential and commercial areas, the City Police Commissionerate is developing a plan to extend its jurisdiction.

A detailed project is being prepared to bring certain Police Stations to the Mysuru City Commissionerate that are at present under the jurisdiction of Mysuru District Police. The move aims to enhance responsiveness to emergencies, enforce law and order and establish a visible deterrent against criminal activities.

Senior Department officers have already held preliminary discussions with Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. Discussion will be held again before the proposal is sent to the Government and the Office of the DG&IGP.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the expansion of Mysuru city has resulted in increased population density that requires law enforcement intervention. Expanding Police jurisdiction ensures that law enforcement resources are utilised for better policing.

The present jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate was formed 40 to 50 years ago and now many places of the expanded city merge with the areas that come under the Rural Police Stations. At present, the Commissionerate oversees 18 Police Stations including Women’s Police Station, five Traffic Subdivisions, and one Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station.

Adjacent to city boundaries

For instance, Jayapura Police on H.D. Kote Road, Kadakola Police Station limits on Nanjangud Road, Bannur Police limits on Bannur Road and Varuna Police limits on T. Narasipur Road are adjacent to the city boundaries. Infosys in Hebbal and surrounding areas now come under Srirangapatna and KRS Police Station limits in Mandya district though Hebbal comes under Mysuru city. Likewise, Siddalingapura and Kalasthavadi on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway come under Srirangapatna Police limits, again in Mandya district.

Rajivnagar, for example, comes under Mysuru City Police and adjacent areas beyond Rajivnagar after the Outer Ring Road come under Mysuru South Rural Station or under Bannur Station or under Varuna Police jurisdiction.

“The city has grown 16 kilometres beyond the originally demarcated jurisdiction with layouts, adjacent to the urban areas. Moreover, whenever a crime or clashes occur in the border areas, there is jurisdictional confusion — whether it is city or district or Mandya. It makes more sense to bring them under the Mysuru City jurisdiction,” a senior Police Officer said.

Good infrastructure with city unit

Furthermore, the City Police boast robust infrastructure, a fleet of vehicles and advanced technology. Leveraging their ample resources, including a significant number of officers, enables more effective monitoring of the additional areas.

According to sources, maintaining law and order in rural areas is typically challenging due to issues related to infrastructure and personnel shortages.

A comprehensive plan is underway to expand the jurisdiction to encompass over 20 to 30 villages situated beyond the Ring Road. These areas include developed layouts such as Roopanagar, Bogadi-Jayapura, SBM Layout, Bank Colony, BEML Layout, Airport vicinity, and regions around Mandakalli, Lalithadripura, Yelwal, CFTRI Layout, Bharat Nagar, Kamanakerehundi, Devanur Third Stage, Belavatta, Hebbal, Infosys, Koorgalli, Yelwal, Huyilalu and Bommenahalli.

In the finalisation of the jurisdictional plans, a forward-looking approach considers the next 40 years of Mysuru’s development. The ultimate proposal will feature a detailed physical demarcation, complete with coordinates, accompanied by a geographical survey, considerations of population density and an analysis of the nature of the areas (whether they are tech parks, industrial zones or residential areas). The proposed borders will undergo revision and the proposal will be submitted to the Government for Cabinet approval.

Likely areas to be included

Jayapura, Kadakola, Bannur, Varuna, Infosys surroundings in Hebbal, Siddalingapura, Kalasthawadi, Roopanagar, Bogadi, SBM Layout, Bank Colony, BEML Layout, Mysore Airport vicinity and regions around Mandakalli, Lalithadripura, Yelwal, CFTRI Layout, Bharat Nagar, Kamanakerehundi, Devanur Third Stage, Belavatha, Koorgalli, Yelwal, Huyilalu, Bommenahalli.