Two hours daily for my patients even if elected: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

May 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who has contested as the BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, which went to poll on Apr. 26, has stated his commitment of dedicating at least two hours a day to provide health services to the people, even if elected as an MP.

Addressing the media after a visit to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in city on Thursday, Dr. Manjunath, expressing confidence in his electoral prospects, remarked, “It is imperative to raise awareness among the populace regarding cardiac ailments. Consequently, I intend to continue practising medicine irrespective of my potential election to Parliament. With the surge in voting percentage by two percent in this election, I am optimistic about my victory.”

Further elaborating, Dr. Manjunath observed, “There exists a distinction between Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections. In the former, voters prioritise national security concerns and seek a stable and secure Government at the Centre led by a capable leader.”

“Moreover, the voters were seeking a change this time, leading to an overwhelming response across all eight Assembly Constituencies within the Bangalore Rural LS seat,” he remarked.

“Individuals with heart ailments from various areas came forward independently to lend their support during the election, offering their blessings for my victory. This has bolstered my confidence. I believe the BJP will secure over 20 LS seats in Karnataka, paving the way for Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of scheduling elections between Mondays and Thursdays in urban areas like Bengaluru to boost voter turnout. He urged the Election Commission to consider this seriously, as people tend to abstain or go on vacation when elections fall on weekends.

In attendance at the event were the Medical Superintendent of Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Dr. K.S. Sadananda, along with Dr. Santosh, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Vishwanath, Dr. Kumar, Dr. Shishir Mirza, Dr. Sowjanya, Senior Nursing Officers Harish Kumar, Vani and Champakamala.

