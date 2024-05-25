Son’s death in 2016 can’t be compared to sex scandal: CM

May 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The ongoing war of words between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy shows no signs of abating, with both exchanging verbal blows over the alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Responding sharply to Kumaraswamy’s mention of his deceased son Rakesh Siddaramaiah, Siddaramaiah criticised Kumaraswamy for lacking wisdom in connecting his son’s tragic death to the Prajwal Revanna case.

Speaking to reporters outside his T.K. Layout residence this morning, Siddaramaiah emphasised that it had been eight years since his son’s passing in 2016, and comparing it to the allegations against Prajwal Revanna was unreasonable.

Expressing frustration with the delay in action from the Central Government regarding Prajwal Revanna’s case, Siddaramaiah questioned why no steps had been taken even after his letter had been sent. He flayed the perceived sluggishness in addressing the matter, suggesting that if the government had indeed received his communication late, action should have followed promptly.

Addressing allegations from Kumaraswamy regarding the seriousness of circulating sleaze videos compared to rape, Siddaramaiah challenged the former Chief Minister to cite relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) supporting his claims.

While acknowledging the gravity of circulating such videos, Siddaramaiah asserted that labelling it a more serious offence than rape was unjustifiable.

Lockup death

In response to the reported alleged lockup death in Davangere, Siddaramaiah dismissed the accusations, asserting that the deceased youth had succumbed to epilepsy, not due to mistreatment in custody. “It is not a case of lockup death,” he clarified.

However, Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the practice of bringing individuals to the Police station without filing a First Information Report (FIR), deeming it unacceptable. Consequently, he ordered the suspension of the involved Police officers.

Mangaluru trip

Siddaramaiah, who spent the night in Mysuru, made a morning stop at Mylari Hotel in Agrahara, indulging in masala dosa with Minister K. Venkatesh, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, and other leaders. Following this, he stopped by Nalpak hotel on Vishwamanava Double Road for coffee. On reaching home, he received memorandums from party workers outside his residence before departing for Mysore Airport.

CM is slated to visit Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Temple upon reaching Mangaluru Airport, followed by attending the wedding of Speaker U.T. Khader’s daughter in Mangaluru alongside Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

CM Siddaramaiah will return to Mysuru at 8.30 pm for an over night stay.