‘Ensure 50,000 lead in Chamundeshwari Constituency’

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Congress party workers from Chamundeshwari Constituency to work for party candidate M. Lakshmana’s victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at a meeting held at a private hotel in city yesterday, the Chief Minister set a target of 50,000 lead for the party candidate in the Chamundeshwari Constituency. “After Tulasi Dasappa, who belonged to Vokkaliga community, in 1977, the party has given the ticket to a Vokkaliga leader. The internal survey reports suggested that the ticket must be given to a Vokkaliga candidate and accordingly candidature of M. Lakshmana and Mysuru District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar’s names were suggested to the party High Command. However, the party decided to field Lakshmana,” he said and added Vijayakumar, who is the President of Mysuru District Congress Committee, also deserved a chance to contest the polls.

BJP will be restricted to 200 seats

BJP’s internal survey reports have suggested that the party will win only 200 seats in the ensuing polls. Despite this, they have been projecting 400 seats, said CM Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims that the Congress State Government had delayed the process of requesting for drought relief by three months, Siddaramaiah termed the claim as a ‘lie’ and added that the State Government had sent the request on Sept. 23 following which the Central team had visited the State during October.

“Despite the committee submitting a report on Oct. 20, the Central Government has not released even a rupee towards the drought relief,” said Siddaramaiah and added that the State Government had sought a relief of Rs. 18,971 crore which was yet to be considered by the Centre.

CM takes a dig at GTD

While addressing the party leaders and workers, CM Siddaramaiah took a dig at JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) stating that he had not worked towards the development of the Constituency.

“The Constituency has remained the same as it was before when I left it. G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has been elected thrice from the Constituency. What is his contribution?” he questioned and added that despite me requesting the JD(S) workers to vote for the then Congress candidate C.H. Vijayshankar during the previous LS polls, they all voted for BJP which resulted in Congress party’s defeat.

GTD hits back

Reacting sharply to CM Siddaramaiah’s comments, MLA G.T. Devegowda posed a challenge urging the Chief Minister to resign from Varuna Constituency and contest opposite him in Chamundeshwari Constituency, this morning.

Demanding a white paper from Siddaramaiah during his tenure as Chamundeshwari MLA, GTD said that the Chief Minister lacked knowledge about development and added the reason for Siddaramaiah’s victory in 2006 by-election was that he (Devegowda) did not campaign for JD(S).

Stating that Siddaramaiah had tried to defeat him in the polls, Devegowda asked the Chief Minister not to indulge in passing comments against him. “Did you not join hands with BJP’s bigwigs to emerge victorious in Varuna,” questioned Devegowda.

“Officers, including Block Education Officer (BEO) and Tahsildar under Chamundeshwari Constituency, are CM’s relatives. I am only an MLA for namesake. Administration is all in your hands. The contractors have to pay commission to CM’s son. This is a 60 percent commission Government,” he added.