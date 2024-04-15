BJP manifesto is a beacon of New India: PM Modi

April 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the 2024 BJP’s election manifesto as a beacon of New India, emphasising its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens. He depicted BJP as a party dedicated to fostering inclusive growth and implementing welfare-driven policies, appealing to a broad spectrum of voters.

Speaking at ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha’ in Mysuru last evening, the PM underscored significant progress India has made over the past decade, attributing much of it to the transformative impact of Digital India on people’s lives nationwide.

He characterised the BJP’s manifesto as a blueprint for sweeping transformations in the future, painting a vision of a progressive, dynamic India. PM Modi highlighted the country’s burgeoning infrastructure, with Expressways already emblematic of India’s identity, while promising a forthcoming network of world-class expressways, waterways and airways that would astonish the global community.

Reflecting on India’s technological evolution, PM Modi noted a shift from relying on other nations for technology a decade ago to India now spearheading missions like Chandrayaan and venturing into semiconductor manufacturing.

He expressed confidence in India emerging as a global innovation hub, envisaging the production of affordable medicines and vehicles. He touted India’s potential as a research and development epicentre, with the youths of Karnataka, the nation’s IT capital, poised to reap substantial benefits from these advancements.

Modi affirmed the commitment of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP, to fulfil its promises. He reiterated this assurance, stating, ‘NDA will do what it says,’ and cited significant achievements such as abrogation of Article 370, elimination of triple talaq, provision of reservations for women and construction of Ram Mandir as evidence of the alliance’s dedication to its pledges.