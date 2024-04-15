Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda raps CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar

April 15, 2024

Congress dangerously trying to usurp power by pitting one caste against another, says former CM Yediyurappa’

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for their disrespectful remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the massive NDA rally ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha’ at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city yesterday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, Deve Gowda expressed his disappointment with Siddaramaiah’s and Shivakumar’s casual comments regarding the Prime Minister.

The stage shared by PM Modi and Deve Gowda was marked by a few touching moments. As Modi stepped onto the dais around 5.14 pm, Deve Gowda attempted to rise from his chair.

Observing this, Modi hurried to him, gently grasping his arms and insisted that he remain seated, mindful of Deve Gowda’s health concerns. Later, addressing the audience, Deve Gowda disclosed his struggles with severe knee pain but expressed his determination to pay his respects to the Prime Minister despite the discomfort.

Addressing the gathering, Deve Gowda emphasised the importance of maintaining respect for the leader of a nation of 140 crore people, particularly one who is actively working to strengthen the country’s economy.

Without mentioning the names of any Congress leader, Deve Gowda sarcastically remarked that two people were ruling Karnataka and indulging in flippant talk about the Prime Minister. “A Chief Minister of six crore people talks lightly about a Prime Minister of 140 crore people who was strengthening the nation’s economy,” he said.

“In my 60-plus years of political life, I have not seen such a government in Karnataka as the present Congress government. It is for a specific reason that I instructed my son H.D. Kumaraswamy to join Modi who was strengthening the economy. Wealth from the State was being siphoned off to fund elections in other States by the Congress and I wanted my son to stop this,” the former PM added.

None can match Modi’s ability

Furthermore, Deve Gowda lauded Modi’s efforts in elevating India’s economy and expressed his desire for the BJP-JD(S) coalition to secure a significant number of seats from Karnataka in the upcoming elections to support Modi’s vision.

Referring to I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, Deve Gowda declared, “I know each of them and there’s none among them who can match Modi’s ability to propel the country forward. Under Modi’s leadership, India has ascended to become the fifth-largest economy globally, and he’s steadfastly working to elevate it to the top three. It’s our duty that the BJP-JD(S) coalition in the State works diligently to ensure that Modi receives at least 24 out of 28 seats from Karnataka.”

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa claimed that the NDA was gaining momentum and slammed Congress for relying on money, liquor and muscle power, as well as misusing official resources. Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the Congress government would not continue to rule Karnataka after the election results are announced.