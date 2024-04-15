‘Sultan of tukde-tukde gang’: PM Modi’s jibe at Congress

April 15, 2024

“Congress wants to annihilate Sanatana Dharma and destroy Hinduism”

“Till Modi is here, till your blessings are on Modi, enemies won’t succeed in their nefarious designs. This is Modi’s guarantee”

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on I.N.D.I Alliance led by the Congress, saying the Opposition alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma. “The Congress has become the sultan of tukde-tukde gang,” he said.

Describing the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Jan. 22, 2024, as the realisation of a 500-year-old dream, the PM said, “The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc boycotted Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, it rejected the invitation. They never respected the Hindu faith.”

“However, till Modi is here, till your blessings are on Modi, the enemies won’t succeed in their nefarious designs. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, amidst thunderous applause at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru last evening.

Beginning his speech in Kannada at ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha’, Modi said, “Nimagella nanna Namaskaragalu”. He remembered his last visit during Chaitra Navaratri to Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“Congress party’s hate towards the country has crossed the limit. Congress wants to weaken the country. The Congress party’s dangerous intentions are still the same. They have not changed. They are playing with fire to assume power. Nowadays Congress hesitates to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in election rallies. Earlier, they opposed ‘Vande Mataram’, now they avoid saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ This will lead to the end of Congress as it is the height of Congress’ arrogance,” he said.

PM Modi sharpened his criticism of the grand old party in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf, saying, “Congress asks for proof from the Army about the surgical strikes. They (Congress) are working with the political wing of the banned organisation that is involved in terror activities. The game of appeasement is rampant in Karnataka.”

The trajectory for 2047

PM Modi emphasised the significance of 2024 elections, asserting that they would shape India’s trajectory not only for the next five years but also until 2047. Modi stated: “You see (today) the rising stature of our country in the world. Respect for India is only growing. Congress leaders who go abroad are leaving no opportunity to show the country in a bad light.”

“This is a land where mothers dream about sending their children to Armed Forces to serve the nation. But the dangerous intention of Congress to divide, break and weaken the country is still the same,” he said.

Modi contrasted his tenure of 10 years with what he portrays as Congress party’s 60-year history of not being held accountable. He accused Congress of being adept at creating problems and deceiving public. “Modi always wants to give an account of governance. But has Congress given its report card for 60 years of its governance?,” he asked.

‘ATM State of looting’

Dubbing the Karnataka Congress Party as an “ATM State of looting,” he alleged widespread corruption and open looting under Congress’ governance, resulting in depletion of State treasury and discontinuation of crucial development and welfare schemes, adversely affecting the people of Karnataka.

The PM directly appealed to the people of Karnataka, urging them to vote for BJP-JD(S) candidates in the upcoming elections. He stressed the pivotal role their votes would play in bolstering his leadership and shaping India’s future trajectory. Emphasising the power of democratic participation, Modi asserted that casting votes for BJP candidates on Apr. 26 would not only strengthen his position but also determine nation’s future.

Lauds H.D. Deve Gowda, B.S. Yediyurappa

PM Modi lauded the invaluable guidance of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and the steadfast dedication of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa within the BJP, reaffirming the party’s pledge to collaborate with seasoned leaders to propel development and address the populace’s needs.

Drawing from Karnataka’s rich tradition of sacrifice, Modi emphasised the State’s unwavering dedication to national unity and integrity. He lauded the sacrifices of the Saints of Suttur Mutt and the esteemed legacy of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, epitomising Karnataka’s ethos of selfless service.

Highlighting symbols of unity and progress, PM invoked the spirit of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and recounted the visionary initiatives of Krishnaraja Wadiyar for Mysuru region. Through these references, he underscored Karnataka’s cultural vibrancy, intellectual depth, and historical contributions to the nation’s tapestry and assured for the overall tourism development of Mysuru and Badami in Karnataka.

Present on the dais with Modi were former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, ex-CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Mandya LS candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chamarajanagar candidate S. Balaraj, Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna, Mysuru-Kodagu candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar, MP Prathap Simha, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, H.D. Revanna, T.S. Srivatsa and G.D. Harish Gowda, ex-MLAs S.A. Ramdas, B. Harshavardhan and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLCs Suja Kushalappa and C.N. Manjegowda, BJP OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya, State General Secretary M. Rajendra, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others.