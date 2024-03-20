Lok Sabha Polls – 2024: DC, City Top Cop inspect check-posts

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, and City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, conducted inspections of check-posts situated along National Highways, State Highways, District roads and entry and exit points of Mysuru yesterday.

Their visit aimed to evaluate the functioning of these check-posts, which have been set up across various parts of the district to curb any election-related illegal activities. With the Model Code of Conduct in effect, concerns about the potential luring of voters with freebies and the unlawful transportation of cash and other items have arisen.

Consequently, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the strict inspection of vehicles, mandating that the process be videographed. Any suspicions during inspections should prompt comprehensive examinations, with necessary actions taken against any illegal activities, and the respective officials be informed accordingly.

The DC urged the personnel manning the check-posts to maintain courteous behaviour towards individuals compelled to wait their turn to cross over to the other side due to stringent checking measures.

Recognising the inconvenience caused by thorough inspections, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the importance of treating people with respect and understanding during their wait. All the details including names of passengers, registration number of the vehicle, purpose of visit, duration of stay, the day of departure must be recorded in individual ledgers provided for the purpose.

Stressing the intensification of inspections at checkpoints, Dr. Rajendra instructed officers to ensure that every vehicle undergoes inspection without exception and to conduct thorough examinations in case of any suspicions. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring the functionality of CCTV cameras and backups at all check-posts, with necessary provisions made by the local administration.

Given complaints regarding the misuse of money and liquor to influence voters, personnel at checkpoints were urged to remain vigilant. Additionally, Dr. Rajendra called for heightened vigilance in border taluks to crack down on the sale of illicit liquor.

He directed officers to inspect liquor shops daily, monitor stocks, purchases and supplies and take necessary action against discrepancies. Moreover, vigilance was urged at bars and restaurants with warnings issued to owners regarding legal consequences.