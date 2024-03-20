Process of taluk-wise EVM allocation begins

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The process of segregating and allocating Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to various Taluks of Mysuru district, falling under the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, began at the EVM Warehouse near the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar this morning.

Overseeing the operation were Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju and Mysuru District EVM and VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails) Nodal Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who also serves as the Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Since the last Assembly polls, the machines have been stored in three rooms, their seals and locks untouched until today. After the doors were opened, each machine underwent scanning to record and segregate them according to their respective taluks.

In total, over 2,915 machines are slated for distribution to all taluks, with each taluk receiving an additional 10 machines as contingency measures for any potential issues with the EVMs, thus totalling 2,925 machines. This systematic approach ensures the readiness and efficiency of the electoral process, fostering transparency and reliability in the democratic exercise.

Following the scanning process, which is anticipated to continue overnight, officials will deliberate on the appropriate date to transfer the machines to their respective taluks, ensuring stringent security measures throughout the process.

With the elections still a month away, officers are not under undue pressure and are methodically completing tasks in phased stages. This approach allows for meticulous planning and execution, thereby instilling confidence in the electoral process and ensuring its smooth conduct when the time arrives.

The 24×7 TV viewing team is in action at the new DC Office this morning. The team is recording the programmes aired on local cable channels and also other TV media.

Stationery required for poll process

Amidst preparations for the upcoming elections, the stationery required for the poll process, including trays, notepads, pens, wax, seals, plastic containers, cloth and other essential items, has been delivered from the markets to the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Efforts are underway to segregate and allocate these items to each polling booth within specific taluks. A comprehensive checklist has been devised outlining the essentials for each polling booth, ensuring systematic allocation of items as per requirements. Officer Shubha has been designated as the Nodal Officer for overseeing distribution and management of stationery, further streamlining the logistical aspects of the electoral process.

Officers viewing the stationery required for the poll process. All these items will be delivered to each polling booth across all the Assembly segments in the Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary seat.

CCTVs, video viewing, social media monitoring team

Unlike previous elections, where private videographers and photographers were hired to monitor and report poll violations, this time, over 100 employees from the Revenue Department have been trained to capture videos and photos and promptly report any irregularities to the Media Monitoring Cell.

Additionally, a 24×7 TV viewing team at the new DC Office, led by Prof. Puttaswamy and Shivakumar, is tasked with monitoring all local and Kannada channels, including cable networks, to identify inflammatory speeches, communally sensitive statements, and any other remarks that contravene the election code.

Also dedicated Social Media Monitoring Cell has been setup, comprising 10 members under the leadership of H.S. Bindiya, Research Officer at Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI). This team is responsible for monitoring all social media platforms to detect and address any violations promptly.