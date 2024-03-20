Enough water in KRS, Kabini reservoirs: CM Siddaramaiah

March 20, 2024

Bengaluru: Reassuring residents amid the ongoing water crisis in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that there is sufficient water for drinking purposes, with the storage in KRS and Kabini reservoirs standing at 11.02 tmcft and 9.02 tmcft, respectively.

Following an emergency meeting on tackling the water scarcity with officials from the Urban Development Department and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Siddaramaiah attributed the scarcity to the failure of borewells in the outer limit areas of BBMP.

Out of 14,000 government borewells, 6,900 have dried up, affecting 55 of the 110 villages merged into the BBMP. In response, he directed officials to drill more borewells, fill 14 major lakes from KC Valley and hire tankers from the Karnataka Milk Federation to ensure water supply to slum areas.

Presently, the BWSSB is supplying 1,470 MLD through Cauvery lines and 650 MLD through borewells, but providing 500 MLD water to outer areas remains a challenge due to borewell reliance. Siddaramaiah emphasised increasing the number of control rooms to address public concerns and expressed optimism about additional water supply once Cauvery Stage V becomes operational.

With expectations of a monsoon in June, Siddaramaiah highlighted efforts to provide water to all 110 villages around Bengaluru and alleviate the water scarcity crisis.