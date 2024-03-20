KRS Dam water level dips to  87.31 ft amid scorching heat

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the scorching summer heat intensifies, exacerbating the already rising temperatures, the demand for drinking water is surging across Mysuru region. However, the situation has taken a dire turn as the water level at KRS Dam is decreasing at an alarming rate, a consequence of prolonged non-rainfall days as a result of a failed monsoon in 2023 and erratic weather patterns.

With the water level at the Dam dwindling, Mysuru City Corporation and other Municipalities are forced to resort to emergency measures, dispatching water through tankers to meet the escalating demand in urban areas.

KRS Dam, which has a maximum capacity of 124.80 ft, came down to 87.45 ft yesterday, and today’s level stands at 87.31 ft.

Currently, 883 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water is being released from the Reservoir for drinking water purposes. Apart from Mysuru, the Dam caters to the drinking water needs of Mandya and over 1.4 crore people in Bengaluru.

Deficit of 14.81 ft

Notably, in 2023, on Mar. 19, the water level at the Dam stood at 102.26 ft with an inflow of 352 cusecs and an outflow of 4,000 cusecs. This year, there is a deficit of 14.81 ft when compared to 2023.

In fact, the Dam can store water up to 49.452 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet), but the present live capacity is just 14.398 ft. The rest of the water (8.379) is dead storage, comprising silt and sediments, which are unfit for drinking purposes.

In the wake of the lack of rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas in Kodagu last year, the water level at the Dam only touched a maximum of 110 ft this year instead of its maximum capacity of 124.80 ft. Consequently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not have the opportunity to offer ‘Bagina’ (a traditional offering in honour of the River Goddess) at the Dam, a practice followed by all Chief Ministers when the Dam becomes full.

Only for drinking purposes

Realising the precarious situation, the authorities from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), responsible for managing the KRS Dam, have halted the release of water for irrigation through Visvesvaraya Canal, Varuna Canal and RBLL Canals. Currently, water is being allocated solely for drinking purposes in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru.

Amidst concerns, on Mar. 8 and 9, a considerable amount of water, ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 cusecs, was released from KRS Dam. This sparked rumours suggesting that the Karnataka Government was diverting water to Tamil Nadu. However, authorities quickly clarified that the released water was exclusively intended to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru.

In response to the dwindling river water levels and the strain on the Thorekadanahalli pumping station located downstream near Malavalli, irrigation officials initiated releases to enable the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to pump water to maximum capacity.