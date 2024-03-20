Surprise visitor to Mysuru!
Surprise visitor to Mysuru!

March 20, 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits city

Mysore/Mysuru: In a lightning visit to the city this morning, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Mysuru and stayed for nearly two hours, reliable sources confirmed to Star of Mysore.

Nitish Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Kumar, and Bihar BJP leader Rajnish Kumar, landed at the Mysore Airport at 11.15 am. They then proceeded towards Mysuru city in two private cars under a Police escort.

According to sources, they visited a doctor in Lakshmipuram and spent an hour at the clinic before returning directly to the Airport. The visitors departed from the Airport in a private plane at 1 pm. The nature of the visit, whether political or for a health check-up,  remains undisclosed.

