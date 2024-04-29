Chaos at Brindavan Gardens musical fountain

April 29, 2024

Tourists manhandle staff; demand ticket money refund

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed within the Brindavan Gardens premises at the historic Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatnataluk of Mandya district last Saturday evening, triggered by a flash protest from tourists demanding a refund of their entry fee due to the non-functioning status of the renowned musical fountains.

Tempers flared as some annoyed tourists assaulted the staff physically. However, the situation was brought under control by the intervention of the Police.

On Saturday evening, a sizable crowd gathered at the Brindavan Gardens, drawn by the allure of the weekend and the musical fountains. The musical fountains, having undergone refurbishment and enhancement months before, stand as a prominent draw for tourists.

Hundreds of visitors, hailing from distant places and other States, specifically come to the KRS Dam after 3 pm, eagerly anticipating the spectacle of the dancing water fountains.

However, last Saturday, disappointment loomed as tourists, expecting the usual routine, found the fountains switched off though they were waiting for the fountains to be switched on as per the daily schedule. The staff at Brindavan Gardens refused to switch on the lights and were rude in their response when questioned, frustrated tourists said.

Later, amidst the tourists’ protests, the staff briefly switched on the lights in the Garden for 15 minutes and operated the musical fountain intermittently, which only further agitated the tourists. By this time, frustrated tourists had already reached the main gate of KRS Dam, demanding a refund of their entry fee.

Amidst this commotion, some tourists, who were involved in a heated exchange with the ticketing staff, voiced their discontent. There were arguments between tourists and the staff regarding the refund process, escalating into a verbal confrontation.

Subsequently, some tourists even resorted to physical confrontation with the ticketing staff. Officials maintained that there was no distinct fee for accessing the musical fountain. Upon being informed, the KRS Police arrived at the scene and intervened to protect the staff members from being manhandled further.

Poor execution by staff blamed; tourists seek friendly atmosphere

Some tourists cited mismanagement and poor execution by the staff responsible for operating the musical fountain at the Brindavan Gardens as the cause of inconvenience.

Additionally, they noted that the operating staff are not adhering to the mandated schedule, for which tourists pay entry fees. Previously, the musical fountain used to operate at 6.30 pm, followed by a 10-minute break, before resuming.

However, last Saturday, after a 15-minute show, there was another 15-minute break, after which tourists were asked to leave as the show was over. This resulted in chaos at the musical fountain site.

Dissatisfied tourists expressed that the timing of the show and experience did not justify the entry fee. Considering this, it is imperative to revise the timing of the musical fountain, maintaining the previous schedule of a break between shows. Residents and tourists have emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming atmosphere for tourists visiting KRS Dam.